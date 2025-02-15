Just a month after it was announced that Chris Columbus, the writer of the original Goonies, would be working on the script for the long-awaited sequel, a new report by Deadline reveals that Potsy Ponciroli has now been brought in to write the script. Columbus will remain involved as a producer.

Ponciroli is known for his work on Greedy People, Old Henry, and Still the King. He will be working alongside a powerhouse producing team, including Steven Spielberg, Kristie Macosko Krieger, and Holly Bario.

What is The Goonies About?

Released in 1985 and directed by the late Richard Donner, The Goonies follows a group of teenagers who embark on a thrilling adventure to find the treasure of One-Eyed Willy, a legendary 17th-century pirate, after discovering his treasure map.

The film became a blockbuster hit and was later selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress. The cast featured Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Jeff Cohen, Corey Feldman, Kerri Green, Martha Plimpton, and Ke Huy Quan in lead roles.

What We Know About The Goonies 2

Over the years, multiple attempts have been made to develop a sequel, but none have come to fruition, until now. While Ponciroli is working on the script, the project has yet to secure a director, and it's unknown whether original stars like Sean Astin, Corey Feldman, Ke Huy Quan, and Josh Brolin will reprise their roles.

Although details remain scarce, the fact that the project is finally moving forward is exciting news for fans. More updates are expected in the coming months.

