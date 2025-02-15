During the SNL 50th concert, Grammy-winning artist Miley Cyrus gave a special shout-out to actor Paul Rudd while performing her hit song Flowers at Radio City Music Hall in New York. As she moved through the crowd, she playfully called out, "I love you, Paul Rudd," with cameras cutting to a visibly touched Rudd.

Advertisment

Also Read: Vivienne Westwood CEO Carlo D'Amario accused of homophobia

Advertisment

Miley Cyrus’s SNL tribute

The singer also performed a cover of Queen's Crazy Little Thing Called Love alongside Brittany Howard. Cyrus is no stranger to Saturday Night Live, having hosted the show three times in 2011, 2013, and 2015. She has also served as a musical guest multiple times, with appearances in 2017, 2018, 2020, and 2021.

Also Read: Captain America: Brave New World targets $90 Million opening amidst mixed reviews

Advertisment

SNL 50th celebration

The event celebrated the 50th season of the legendary comedy show and was hosted by comedian Jimmy Fallon. The concert featured a star-studded lineup, including Lady Gaga, Post Malone, DEVO, The Backstreet Boys, Bad Bunny, Bonnie Raitt, Brandi Carlile, Chris Martin, David Byrne, and Dave Grohl.

Also Read: Everything we know about Bridgerton season 4: Synopsis, relese date and more!

Many celebrities were also in attendance including Tom Hanks, Jason Momoa, Peyton Manning, Josh Gad, Ray Romano, Seth Rogen, Edward Norton, Judd Apatow, Jack McBrayer, Willie Geist, Al Roker, Phil Rosenthal, Savannah Guthrie, Jerry Seinfeld, Lester Holt, Keegan-Michael Key, and Billy Crystal.

SNL alumni such as Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Eddie Murphy, Molly Shannon, Kristen Wiig, Adam Sandler, Will Ferrell, Maya Rudolph, Pete Davidson, and Tracy Morgan also made special appearances to commemorate the milestone occasion.

Fans can watch the entire concert on Paramount+.

Also Read: Actor Tramell Tillman rumoured to take over as Marvel's new Kang