Netflix is officially developing a live-action series set in the Dungeons & Dragons universe. Originally planned as a spinoff of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves for Paramount+, the project was shelved before Netflix picked it up.

It looks like Netflix is doubling down on the fantasy genre after the critical and commercial success of the second season of the fantasy series Arcane.

The series, currently titled The Forgotten Realms, is a co-production between Hasbro Entertainment and Netflix. Director Shawn Levy and Dan Levine will serve as executive producers, with Drew Crevello known for his work on the 2022 mini-series WeCrashed writing the script.

What is Dungeons & Dragons?

Created in the 1970s by Gary Gygax and Dave Arneson, Dungeons & Dragons (D&D) is a tabletop role-playing game that allows players to create characters and embark on adventures in a fantasy setting. The game has inspired countless books, movies, video games, and comics in the fantasy genre.

There have been multiple live-action and animated adaptations of Dungeons & Dragons over the years. The most recent was the 2023 action-comedy film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, which, despite underwhelming box office numbers, was well-received by fans and critics.

Hasbro’s Fantasy Expansion

This marks the second major fantasy project for Hasbro Entertainment. The company previously announced a collaboration with Legendary Entertainment to develop films and TV shows based on the popular trading card game Magic: The Gathering.

Following mixed responses to recent Transformers films, Hasbro Entertainment appears to be shifting focus toward expanding its lesser-known IPs into new movies and series.

