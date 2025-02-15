Brave New World is off to a promising start at the box office, earning $12 million in Thursday previews and tracking to surpass $90 million on its opening weekend. This puts it on par with Captain America: The Winter Soldier, which opened to $95 million.

Mixed critical reception

Despite strong box office numbers, the film has received mixed reviews from critics. Many have criticized it for playing it safe and being too formulaic. It currently holds a 50% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, placing it slightly ahead of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania (46%) and The Eternals (47%).

What is Brave New World about?

The film follows Captain America as he becomes entangled in a global conspiracy after saving the life of newly elected US President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford. This marks Ford’s debut in the MCU.

Anthony Mackie makes his first big-screen appearance as Captain America, having taken over the role from Chris Evans, who exited the MCU after Avengers: Endgame in 2019.

The movie features a strong supporting cast, including Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Carl Lumbly, Xosha Roquemore, and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson.

Directed by Julius Onah, Brave New World is part of Phase 5 of the MCU, which will conclude with The Thunderbolts in May 2025.

