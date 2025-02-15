According to journalist Jeff Sneider, Marvel Studios is planning for Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom to kill Kang the Conqueror in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday. Speaking on The Hot Mic podcast, Sneider also revealed that the studio is considering Severance star Tramell Tillman to take over the role of Kang, which was previously played by Jonathan Majors.

Advertisment

Also Read: Kylie Jenner gushes over Timothée Chalamet at Berlin Film Festival | Watch

Kang was originally introduced in the first season of Loki on Disney+ and was set up as the next major villain after Avengers: Endgame. However, plans for Kang as the central villain of the Multiverse Saga were derailed after Majors was convicted of two misdemeanour counts of harassment and assault in 2024.

Doctor Doom’s introduction

Advertisment

If the rumour is true, this would serve as a powerful introduction for Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, immediately establishing him as a major Avengers-level threat. The decision to have Doom eliminate Kang would also mark a dramatic shift in the MCU’s storytelling, possibly setting Doom up as the franchise’s next big villain.

Also Read: Vivienne Westwood CEO Carlo D'Amario accused of homophobia

Avengers: Doomsday and Phase 6

Advertisment

While Downey Jr.'s appearance as Doom is expected to be a one-time role, Avengers: Doomsday is shaping up to be a major turning point for the MCU. The film will be directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, who replaced Destin Daniel Cretton, with a screenplay by Michael Waldron and Stephen McFeely.

Also Read: Jay Z, Sean Combs accuser drops sexual assault lawsuit

The movie will be the second instalment of Phase 6, setting up the events for Avengers: Secret Wars. The phase will officially begin with Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is set to release on July 25, 2025.

Also Read: Dave Bautista wants to return to the MCU, but not as Drax