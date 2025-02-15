Marvel fans last saw Dave Bautista’s Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, where the character chose to step away from his superhero duties. It seems that’s where his story will remain, as Bautista has now confirmed he is done with the role. The actor stated that nothing short of James Gunn returning to direct another instalment in the franchise would make him reconsider.

With Gunn now busy overseeing DC Studios, his return to the MCU seems highly unlikely. That means fans have likely seen the last of Drax, but Bautista isn’t ruling out a future in the superhero genre.

Bautista's interest in a new MCU role

In a recent interview with Comicbook.com, Bautista expressed his enthusiasm for Marvel and DC and said he would be open to taking on a completely different role in either franchise.

"I’m a fan of that world. I’m a fan of comic books and that whole universe," he explained. "Marvel, DC, I just wanna be in it. I made that known to James, I made that known to the Russo Brothers. Personally, I talked to them, all of them, and told them, ‘Don’t count me out. If there’s a character that I’d be right for and that you want me for, man, I’d be totally open-minded to it.’ It’s just the Drax character ran its course."

Open to playing a villain

Bautista made it clear that while his time as Drax is over, he is eager for a fresh opportunity in the superhero universe.

"So Marvel or DC, if they call, I would answer the phone. And if the role makes sense, I’d be all over it. I just would like the opportunity to do a bigger role, a different role. Maybe a deeper role," he continued. "I’d love to have the opportunity to play an ominous villain in the superhero universe. Yeah. But never. I’m not done with it. But my journey with Drax is over."

With Marvel and DC constantly expanding their cinematic universes, it remains to be seen if Bautista will step into another comic book role in the future.

