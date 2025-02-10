The recently released trailer for Thunderbolts offers brief glimpses of the team battling The Void. While the footage does not provide a clear look at the character’s face, it is evident that the climactic battle will centre around this dark and powerful entity.

Advertisment

Not super. Not heroes. Not giving up.



Watch the new trailer for Marvel Studios’ #Thunderbolts* only in theaters May 2. pic.twitter.com/yMub4oWU9B — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) February 9, 2025

Also Read: Tom Cruise recalls passing out during Intense Mission: Impossible stunts

Advertisment

Who is The Void?

In the comics, The Void is the archenemy of the superhero Sentry. While the Sentry possesses the power of a million suns and protects humanity, The Void is his polar opposite, embodying destruction and chaos.

Also Read: Captain America: Brave New World pre-release sales beats Deadpool and Wolverine in China

Advertisment

In the film, actor Lewis Pullman will portray the Sentry. Based on the trailer, it appears that in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, The Void will manifest as an alternate personality of the Sentry, similar to Moon Knight's portrayal of dissociative identities.

Meet the Thunderbolts

With The Avengers disbanded following the events of Avengers: Endgame, the Thunderbolts are assembled by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine to tackle a major global threat.

The team includes Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, U.S. Agent, Taskmaster, and Ghost.

The Breakfast of C̶h̶a̶m̶p̶i̶o̶n̶s̶ Thunderbolts* ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/erbiUqQerS — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) February 9, 2025

Also Read: Pirated version of Thandel shown on Government bus sparks outrage, producer demands action

The cast and crew

Directed by Jake Schreier, the film stars Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Thunderbolts is set for a worldwide release on May 2, 2025.

Also Read: Ne Zha 2 crosses $ 1 billion at the box office, becomes highest grossing movie of 2025