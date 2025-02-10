Producer Bunny Vasu has expressed outrage over a recent incident in which a pirated version of the recently released Telugu movie Thandel was screened on a government transport bus in Tamil Nadu. The producer has appealed for immediate action against those responsible.

Producer demands action

Bunny Vasu took to social media platform X to share the news and urged APSRTC Chairman Konakalla Narayana Rao to look into the incident and ensure such occurrences do not happen in the future.

We have come to know from @Way2NewsTelugu that an @apsrtc bus (Service No: 3066) played a pirated version of our #Thandel.. This is not only illegal and outrageous but also a blatant insult to the countless individuals who worked tirelessly to bring this film to life. The movie… — Bunny Vas (@TheBunnyVas) February 10, 2025

Thandel Box office

Despite this setback, Thandel has just grossed ₹62.3 crore ($7 million) at the global box office and is showing no signs of slowing down. The movie will soon outgross Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's previous hit, 2021's Love Story, which grossed ₹63 crore ($7.2 million).

The 'BLOCKBUSTER LOVE TSUNAMI' collects MASSIVE 𝟔𝟐.𝟑𝟕 𝐂𝐑𝐎𝐑𝐄𝐒+ 𝐆𝐑𝐎𝐒𝐒 𝐖𝐎𝐑𝐋𝐃𝐖𝐈𝐃𝐄 in 3 days ❤️‍🔥🌊⚓



Fastest '𝟔𝟎𝐜𝐫+ 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐫' for Yuvasamrat @chay_akkineni 🔥🤩



Book your tickets for BLOCKBUSTER #Thandel now!

🎟️ https://t.co/5Tlp0WNszJ… pic.twitter.com/rZlRQHYezo — Thandel (@ThandelTheMovie) February 10, 2025

The movie is based on a real incident, where 20 Indian fishermen from Andhra Pradesh were captured by the Pakistan government after they accidentally crossed into Pakistani waters in 2023. The film has received positive reviews from both critics and audiences, with praise directed at Naga Chaitanya’s performance and the high production value.

The Cast and Crew

The movie is written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti. The cinematography is handled by Shamdat Sainudeen, editing by National Award winner Naveen Nooli, and music composed by National Award winner Devi Sri Prasad.

The supporting cast includes Prakash Belawadi, Divya Pillai, Rao Ramesh, Karunakaran, Babloo Prithviraj, Kalpa Latha, and Kalyani Natarajan.

Thandel is currently running in theatres worldwide.

