The Telugu romantic thriller Thandel has just grossed ₹62.3 crore ($7 million) at the global box office and is showing no signs of slowing down. The movie will soon outgross Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's previous hit, 2021's Love Story, which grossed ₹63 crore ($7.2 million).

Thandel Box office performance

The movie is expected to cross the ₹100 crore mark in the coming weeks and is on track to beat Naga Chaitanya's current highest-grossing film, 2019's Majili, which collected ₹67 crore ($7.6 million).

On its opening day, Thandel earned ₹10 crore ($1.11 million) from the Indian market. In the Telugu market alone, the film grossed ₹9.5 crores ($1.01 million), while it made ₹15 lakh ($17 K) in Hindi and ₹5 lakh ($5.7 K) in Tamil, making it the best opening-day collection for the actor.

Based on real events

The movie is based on a real incident and follows the desperate attempts of a fisherman to return home after he finds himself in Pakistani waters. The film has received positive reviews from both critics and audiences, with praise directed at Naga Chaitanya’s performance and the high production value.

The cast and crew

Written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti (Karthikeya, Bloody Mary), Thandel marks his third collaboration with Naga Chaitanya after Premam (2016) and Savyasachi (2018). The cinematography is handled by Shamdat Sainudeen, editing by National Award winner Naveen Nooli, and music composed by National Award winner Devi Sri Prasad.

The supporting cast includes Prakash Belawadi, Divya Pillai, Rao Ramesh, Karunakaran, Babloo Prithviraj, Kalpa Latha, and Kalyani Natarajan.

Thandel is currently running in theatres worldwide.

