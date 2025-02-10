Ne Zha 2 has created history by grossing over $1.1 billion, becoming the highest-grossing Chinese movie of all time, the highest-grossing movie of 2025, and the highest-grossing non-English movie of all time. The animated fantasy movie is the sequel to 2019's Ne Zha.

Advertisment

Also Read: Marvel's Thunderbolts new trailer out. Film to release on May 2

The movie has beaten the 2021 war film The Battle at Lake Changjin, which previously held the top spot as the highest-grossing non-English movie with a gross of $913 million.

Chinese Box Office crosses $2 billion

Advertisment

Ne Zha 2's success, along with the box office earnings of other 2025 releases like Detective Chinatown 1900, which grossed $388 million, Boonie Bears: Future Reborn with $88 million, Creation of the Gods with $153.2 million, and Operation Hadal with $48 million, has pushed the total gross of the Chinese box office past the $2 billion mark.

Also Read: Tom Cruise recalls passing out during Intense Mission: Impossible stunts

Epic fantasy adventure

Advertisment

Ne Zha 2 is directed by Jiaozi, and both the film and its predecessor are based on the classic novel "Investiture of the Gods". The story follows the adventure of Nezha, who must battle the legendary Dragon Kings in order to defend the fortress of Chentangguan. The movie was released in cinemas on January 29, 2025.

Also Read: Superman: James Gunn responds to fan query about Hawkgirl's wings

📣China’s highest-grossing animated film #NeZha2 will be released in US、Canada、Australia、 New Zealand、Fiji and The Independent State of Papua New Guinea.



🎉After 5 years' waiting, Nezha is Back!



🥳Hope to see you all in theaters! pic.twitter.com/dpJeG5OPBZ — CMC Pictures (@cmcpix2017) January 27, 2025

The voice cast includes Lü Yanting, Han Mo, Chen Hao, Lü Qi, Zhang Jiaming, and Yang Wei. Ne Zha 2 with English subtitles will be available worldwide this week and is expected to receive an English-dubbed release in the coming weeks.

Also Read: 'Brings so much joy': Fantastic Four actor Joseph Quinn on playing the Human Torch