With the DCU's Superman gearing up for release this year, fans have been speculating about plot details and the various heroes and villains glimpsed in the teaser. Director James Gunn, who frequently engages with fans online, was recently asked about Hawkgirl.

When a fan inquired whether Hawkgirl’s wings would be metal or organic, Gunn was quick to clarify that they would be organic in the upcoming movie.

James Gunn on Hawkgirl Photograph: (Threads/jamesgunn)

Who is Hawkgirl?

In the comics, Hawkgirl is an alien named Shayera Hol from the planet Thanagar. Thanagar is a militaristic civilisation, making Shayera a skilled warrior in both armed and unarmed combat. She also possesses super strength and speed. In Superman, Hawkgirl will be played by actress Isabela Merced.

Superman (2025)

Gunn has confirmed that the film will not be an origin story but will focus on Superman's early years in Metropolis. The main cast includes David Corenswet as Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Here you go: the #Superman trailer. Krypto, take us home.



Watch the teaser trailer now and ❤ this post to get updates from @superman before it hits theaters this July. pic.twitter.com/w77kiKef54 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 19, 2024

As the first release in the DC Universe (DCU), the movie will serve as a launchpad for other films and TV spin-offs. The most immediate of these is the upcoming Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, starring House of the Dragon's Milly Alcock and directed by Craig Gillespie.

The supporting cast features Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, and Alan Tudyk.

Superman is set to hit cinemas worldwide on 11 July 2025.

