In a recent interview with Variety, actress Rachel Brosnahan, who will portray Lois Lane in the upcoming Superman movie alongside David Corenswet, revealed that she instantly knew Corenswet was perfect for the role when she saw him in costume during his audition.

“It sort of happened twice,” said Brosnahan. “When we tested for the parts together, I was doing a play, so I had to get out very quickly. I was leaving and I knocked on the door, and he was standing there in a Superman suit, testing. I was just like, ‘Superman is in the building.’ It was wild. It was one of those electric moments that feel really rare. In that moment, I knew it would be David.”

A long-time Superman fan

Brosnahan also revealed that she has been a long-time fan of Superman and was an avid viewer of Smallville, the TV series that explored Clark Kent’s high school years in his hometown.

She also expressed her admiration for Richard Donner’s Superman films, which starred the late Christopher Reeve and Margot Kidder.

Any anxiety she had about joining such a major project quickly faded.

“The thing about this particular experience is that it was just so much fun,” Brosnahan shared. “From the test process forward, it always felt like it was being made with this really special spirit.”

Superman (2025) – What to expect

Directed by James Gunn, the upcoming film will focus on Superman’s early years as a superhero in Metropolis.

Here you go: the #Superman trailer. Krypto, take us home.



— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 19, 2024

Brosnahan and Corenswet will be joined by an ensemble supporting cast including Nicholas Hoult, Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, and Alan Tudyk.

Superman is set to premiere in theatres worldwide on 11 July 2025.

