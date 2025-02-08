Nicholas Hoult will bring the iconic DC supervillain Lex Luthor to life on the big screen in the upcoming Superman movie. Speaking at the recently held MegaCon, Hoult shared his thoughts on the character, saying "If someone had ultimate power and the ability to do anything, then what happens when what he does doesn’t align with everyone’s belief of what is right?"

He went on to add "There’s so much I want to do with Lex Luthor. I hope to play that character for a while."

Who Is Lex Luthor?

In the comics, Lex Luthor is a ruthless genius and billionaire who sees the Man of Steel as a threat to humanity and envies his popularity. The character was first portrayed on the big screen by two-time Academy Award winner Gene Hackman.

Jesse Eisenberg was the last actor to play Luthor on the big screen in Zack Snyder's Man of Steel and its sequel Justice League.

Superman (2025) – What We Know So Far

In the upcoming film, actor David Corenswet will take on the role of Superman, succeeding Henry Cavill. Rachel Brosnahan will portray Lois Lane. The movie will not be an origin story but will instead focus on Superman's early years in Metropolis.

In addition to Superman, the film will introduce several other DC superheroes, including Green Lantern, Hawkgirl, Mister Terrific, and Metamorpho.

The movie features an ensemble supporting cast, including Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, and Alan Tudyk.

Superman is set to premiere in theatres worldwide on July 11, 2025.

