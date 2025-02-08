Ever since Denzel Washington revealed that he will be joining the cast of Ryan Coogler's Black Panther 3, fans have been speculating about which character he will portray in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Speaking on The Hot Mic podcast, Marvel producer Nate Moore was asked about Washington’s role, including rumours that he might play the iconic X-Men character Magneto.

Nate Moore on Denzel Washington’s Future Role

Moore neither confirmed nor denied the rumours, stating that a decision has yet to be made, as director Ryan Coogler is currently focused on the release of his new film, Sinners.

“If that manifests, which we're gonna try, I think it will probably be somebody from canon. Who that is, is early days. We honestly haven't had really substantive creative conversations with Ryan, mostly because he's finishing his film Sinners, which is gonna come out this year and is gonna be great.”

He added: “So again, it’s too early to say, but obviously if an actor of the calibre of Denzel Washington wants in, we're gonna figure out a way to make that happen.”

The X-Men in the MCU

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has confirmed that various X-Men characters will be introduced in side roles and cameos across upcoming MCU projects, with a full X-Men movie planned after the release of Avengers: Secret Wars in 2027.

Marvel is already considering actors for key roles, including Cyclops, Jean Grey, Storm, and Gambit. Rumours suggest that Stranger Things star Sadie Sink and The Bear star Ayo Edebiri have been finalised for the roles of Jean Grey and Storm, respectively.

