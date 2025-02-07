Director Julius Onah has confirmed that the upcoming Captain America 4 will introduce the rare metal Adamantium into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, setting the stage for Wolverine’s origin story in the future. Adamantium is the metal that makes up Wolverine’s indestructible skeleton.

Fan Theories Proven Right

Since the release of the recent trailer for Captain America: Brave New World, which featured shots of the Celestial being Tiamut, seen at the end of Eternals (2021), fans have speculated that it would be the source of this rare metal.

In an interview with ScreenRant, Julius Onah confirmed these theories, saying: “Adamantium is much more durable. Adamantium is not like Vibranium, which can absorb kinetic energy. Adamantium, as we know, will eventually be a part of Project X. It will eventually be a part of Wolverine’s story. So Adamantium now becomes this resource that could change the world in a way that's very different because Vibranium is something that is really under the purview of the Wakandans. This is why it becomes an amazing geopolitical football in our film.”

The Serpent Society Joins the MCU

The director also expressed his excitement about introducing The Serpent Society into the MCU, saying: “I’m just still pinching myself that I get to have the movie that introduces Red Hulk, that introduces Adamantium, that introduces Serpent Society.”

In the comics, The Serpent Society is an organisation of snake-themed supervillains led by Sidewinder, who will be played by Giancarlo Esposito in Captain America 4.

Brave New World

The film marks Anthony Mackie’s big-screen debut as Captain America. In the story, Captain America must uncover the conspiracy behind the attempted assassination of newly elected US President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford.

The film boasts an impressive supporting cast, including Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Carl Lumbly, Xosha Roquemore, and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson.

Captain America: Brave New World is scheduled for worldwide release on 14 February 2025.

