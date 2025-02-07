In a recent interview with Collider, producer Nate Moore, who is promoting the upcoming Captain America: Brave New World, was asked for an update on the Armor Wars film. This followed recent rumours that Marvel was cancelling the project, along with a few others, after the negative reception of Secret Invasion.

Advertisment

Also Read: Sarah Michelle Gellar celebrates Buffy the Vampire Slayer series revival

Moore had this to say about Armor Wars "You know, that’s not my project, to be honest," he said. "But I do know, as Marvel [Studios] continues to go through this phase, we want to make sure whatever we’re making is awesome. So that means we had to slow down some things that were on the front burner. It doesn't mean we'll never make it, but it does mean we just have to be a little bit more considered so that every time out, audiences are guaranteed quality."

It seems that Armor Wars may be on the list of recently cancelled projects in the MCU.

Advertisment

Also Read: Loveyapa Review: Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's film is a love-hate situationship drama

What Is Armor Wars?

Originally planned as a series for Disney+, the project was later developed into a feature-length film and was set to adapt the Armor Wars comic book storyline. The movie was expected to star Don Cheadle’s War Machine, who would be in a race against time to stop a criminal conspiracy aiming to sell Tony Stark’s most advanced designs to criminals.

Advertisment

There are rumours that the upcoming Ironheart series, starring Dominique Thorne, will incorporate elements from Armor Wars. Meanwhile, the next major entry in the MCU, Captain America: Brave New World, will be hitting the big screen soon.

Also Read: Mrs. review: Sanya Malhotra's film is deeply impactful, much like the Malayalam original

Brave New World

The upcoming fourth instalment in the Captain America franchise, directed by Julius Onah, marks Anthony Mackie’s big-screen debut as Captain America. In the film, Captain America must uncover the conspiracy behind the attempted assassination of newly elected US President Thaddeus Ross.

The film boasts an impressive supporting cast, including Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Carl Lumbly, Xosha Roquemore, and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson. There are also rumours that Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes and Chris Evans’s Steve Rogers will make cameo appearances.

Captain America: Brave New World is scheduled for worldwide release on 14 February 2025.

Also Read: Vidaamuyarchi X review: Here's what fans think about Ajith's latest action flick