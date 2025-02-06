After several delays, Ajith Kumar’s much-anticipated action thriller Vidaamuyarchi has finally hit theatres today. Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, known for films like Kalaga Thalaivan and Thadam, this marks the first collaboration between the filmmaker and Ajith.

What is Vidaamuyarchi About?

The film is inspired by the 1996 Hollywood movie Breakdown and follows a husband’s desperate mission to rescue his wife, who has been kidnapped in a foreign country.

Production began on 4 October 2023 in Azerbaijan and wrapped on 22 December 2024 in Chennai. The film faced multiple delays, first due to an on-set accident involving Ajith and later due to a copyright dispute with Paramount Pictures over the rights to the story. The legal issue was eventually resolved before release.

Social Media Reactions

Fans and industry insiders have taken to social media to share their first impressions of Vidaamuyarchi.

#VidaaMuyarchi - A Well Made Slow Paced Survival Thriller!



Ajith being a Mass Hero choosing a subject of this kind is a very Gutsy decision 💯

Movie is made in a way that purposely there's no mass elevation, buildups and Ajith chose to play as a role of a commoner himself… pic.twitter.com/d0tEhyc7vp — Manoj Maddy (@edits_manoj) February 6, 2025

#Vidaamuyarchi - A HIGHLY RECOMMENDED action flick. Dont miss the theatrical experience. Must watch... A Tamil film in Hollywood standard 👌🏻 #MagizhThirumeni .

@anirudhofficial BGM 🔊🔊🔊 asusual theatre turns concert "Ajitheyyy Ajitheyyyy"

THALAAAAA whatta powerpacked… pic.twitter.com/j8HkwZgcQP — Vasu Cinemas (@vasutheatre) February 6, 2025

It's a joy when films break out of what they are supposed to be as star vehicles. Vidamuyarchi begins with an extremely sensitive topic, and treats it with such gentleness and without judgment. Arjun (Ajith) is, at heart, a vulnerable softie, incapable of prejudice and hatred. He… pic.twitter.com/vvGZPK325w — Sudhir Srinivasan (@sudhirsrinivasn) February 6, 2025

One peak hero pulled off the whole movie without any mass elements👌🏻Pure AK Stuff🙏🏻💥#VidaaMuyarchi — Lokesh x Maverick (@itzloki_16) February 6, 2025

The Crew

The film is produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under Lyca Productions, with cinematography by Om Prakash, editing by National Award winner N. B. Srikanth, and music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Ensemble cast

Ajith is joined by an ensemble cast featuring Arjun Sarja, Trisha Krishnan, Regina Cassandra, Arav, Ravi Raghavendra, Jeeva Ravi, Nikhil Nair, and Ramya Subramanian.

Vidaamuyarchi is currently running in theatres worldwide.

