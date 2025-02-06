After several delays, Ajith Kumar’s much-anticipated action thriller Vidaamuyarchi has finally hit theatres today. Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, known for films like Kalaga Thalaivan and Thadam, this marks the first collaboration between the filmmaker and Ajith.

What is Vidaamuyarchi About?

The film is inspired by the 1996 Hollywood movie Breakdown and follows a husband’s desperate mission to rescue his wife, who has been kidnapped in a foreign country.

Production began on 4 October 2023 in Azerbaijan and wrapped on 22 December 2024 in Chennai. The film faced multiple delays, first due to an on-set accident involving Ajith and later due to a copyright dispute with Paramount Pictures over the rights to the story. The legal issue was eventually resolved before release.

Social Media Reactions

Fans and industry insiders have taken to social media to share their first impressions of Vidaamuyarchi.

The Crew

The film is produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under Lyca Productions, with cinematography by Om Prakash, editing by National Award winner N. B. Srikanth, and music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. 

Ensemble cast

Ajith is joined by an ensemble cast featuring Arjun Sarja, Trisha Krishnan, Regina Cassandra, Arav, Ravi Raghavendra, Jeeva Ravi, Nikhil Nair, and Ramya Subramanian.

Vidaamuyarchi is currently running in theatres worldwide.

