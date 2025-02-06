The new crime-drama limited series Apple Cider Vinegar just premiered on Netflix. The series explores the rise and fall of Australian health influencer Belle Gibson, whose elaborate web of lies made international headlines. Created by Samantha Strauss, the show stars Kaitlyn Dever in the lead role.

Influencer turned scammer

Belle Gibson was a small-time social media influencer who skyrocketed to fame after claiming she had been diagnosed with multiple cancers, including brain cancer. She told the world she was successfully curing herself through exercise, diet, and alternative medicine.

Throughout her career as a wellness guru, Gibson insisted that she donated the majority of her earnings made through her app and crowdfunding donations to various charities. However, a whistleblower exposed her as fraud, revealing that she had fabricated her cancer diagnosis and had been pocketing the money instead.

Gibson eventually admitted that she made up the entire story for attention and financial gain. She is currently facing legal action from various parties she deceived.

Apple Cider Vinegar

The series is based on the book 'The Woman Who Fooled the World' and was created by Samantha Strauss, known for her work on Dance Academy and Nine Perfect Strangers.

Apple Cider Vinegar premieres in 12 HOURS.



Set at the birth of Instagram, two women set out to cure life-threatening illnesses through health and wellness, influencing their millions of followers. All of which would be incredibly inspiring, if it were all true... pic.twitter.com/ziBt9jsUe8 — Netflix (@netflix) February 5, 2025

Spanning six episodes, Apple Cider Vinegar features a talented ensemble cast, including Kaitlyn Dever, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Aisha Dee, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Mark Coles Smith, and Ashley Zukerman.

Apple Cider Vinegar is now streaming on Netflix.

