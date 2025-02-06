The highly anticipated third season of Invincible has officially premiered. Fans of the animated series can now catch the latest adventures of Mark Grayson as he defends Earth from an alien invasion on Amazon Prime Video. The third season has already received rave reviews from critics.

What is Invincible?

The series is based on the comics by Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley. It debuted in 2021 and quickly became a fan favourite due to its strong writing and no-holds-barred violence.

The first season follows teenager Mark Grayson, the son of Omni-Man, the world’s greatest hero. Mark discovers that his father has gone rogue and threatens Earth’s safety. Mark must protect the Earth from the greatest threat it has ever known: his father.

In the second season, Mark comes to terms with his father’s betrayal, fully embraces his powers and covers a sinister threat that may destroy all life on the planet.

Season 3

In the third season, Mark has embraced his role as Earth’s protector and must defend it from an alien invasion. The season will consist of eight episodes. The first three will be released on 6 February, and the remaining episodes will drop weekly from the 13th onwards.

NEW INVINCIBLE Season 3 TRAILER. New friends. New foes. New duds, even. Blue suit era incoming FEBRUARY 6TH!!!pic.twitter.com/62JAfiE0N1 — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) December 7, 2024

The series boasts an impressive voice cast, including Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, J.K. Simmons, Gillian Jacobs, Zazie Beetz, Walton Goggins, and Seth Rogen.

All three seasons of Invincible are now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

