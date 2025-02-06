Great news for BLACKPINK fans as the K-pop band will soon come together for a world tour this year. Even though its members parted ways with YG Entertainment individually, the foursome will come together for this epic comeback in 2025.

This comes a day after BLACKPINK’s jennie announced her own debut solo tour.

BLACKPINK to go on a world tour in 2025

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK made the announcement with a teaser video which confirmed their long-awaited return to the stage. They dropped an electrifying teaser officially confirming the tour. The 21-second teaser kicked off with darkness before the black frame lit up with an aerial view of a massive stadium packed with thousand of roaring fansc, who can be seen waving their signature pink lightsticks.

The teaser then zooms into the faces of the BLACKPINK members – Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo, and Rosé.

Though the details on the upcoming world tour’s cities and dates are still under wraps, fans are eagerly awaiting further announcements.

Fans couldn’t believe that the members were coming together on the stage and one netizen wrote, “I can’t believe it’s happening, omg, omg, omg!” Another wrote, “Next, please announce BP’s comeback with a full album!” one fan wrote, while another declared, “THE BIGGEST GIRL GROUP IN THE WORLD IS COMING BACK ON TOUR IN 2025!”

BLACKPINK members and their solo careers

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK members have been building their own brands individually, Jisoo, the oldest member of the group, has joined the ranks of Jennie, Lisa, and Rosé by securing new solo deals, with Jisoo signing a global contract with Warner Records.

Currently, all four members are doing really well as solo artists too. Rosé's debut album, Rosie with her single “APT” is rocking the Billboard Hot 100 on No. 3. Jennie is preparing to drop her first studio album Ruby in March, along with her solo tour, The Ruby Experience.

Lisa’s new single “Born Again,” featuring Doja Cat and Raye, drops on February 6, and she’s set to appear in the third season of The White Lotus premiering February 16. Meanwhile, Jisoo is set to release her debut EP Amortage on February 14 and stars in the new K-drama Newtopia, premiering February 7 on Prime Video.

