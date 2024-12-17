New Delhi, India

The White Lotus season three is upon us. After wooing us with Hawaii and Sicily editions, the hit show will take the whole shebang to Thailand for season three and we can’t keep calm for much longer.

Advertisment

The Emmy-winning HBO series features the hotel chain at the centre of its show. Each season is around a different property within the show’s fictional hotel brand. The highly anticipated third season now has a premiere date, as it prepares to follow a new group of guests and staff. Here’s everything we know about The White Lotus season 3:

The series is created, written and directed by White, the season is executive produced by White, David Bernad and Mark Kamine.

The White Lotus S3 release date and cast

Advertisment

The HBO show will premiere season 3 on February 16 with an eight-episode weekly season. It can be streamed on Max.

The cast for season three is star-studded — with one former employee back among the new group of guests and White Lotus staff.

Season one star Natasha Rothwell will return and reprise her originating role as Belinda Lindsey, the spa manager at the Hawaiian resort who aspired to create her own business and was left with a wad of cash from Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya McQuoid.

Advertisment

Natasha Rothwell’s return casting follows in the footsteps of Jennifer Coolidge, who served as a bridge to the first two seasons of the anthology series when the heiress showed up on the Sicilian coast for season two. Her story tragically ended as she died towards the end.

Joining Rothwell in season three are franchise newcomers Carrie Coon and Scott Glenn, Walton Goggins, Leslie Bibb, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey, Blackpink member Lisa, Dom Hetrakul, Jason Isaacs, Tayme Thapthimthong, Sarah Catherine Hook, Sam Nivola, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Aimee Lou Wood, Nicholas Duvernay, Francesca Corney, Arnas Fedaravičius, Christian Friedel, Morgana O’Reilly, Lek Patravadi and Shalini Peiris.

Season three will be filming in and around Koh Samui, Phuket and Bangkok for The White Lotus‘ Thailand season. HBO partnered with the Tourism Authority of Thailand to support the filming and production of the season. Seasons one and two were filmed at the Four Seasons hotels in Maui, Hawaii, and Taormina, Sicily, respectively, with both experiencing a tourism bump from the show.

Also read: K-pop band Vanner's Hyesung discharged from military service one month after joining

The White Lotus S3 sneak peek

Recently, makers teased a brief peek at the season in the form of a teaser for all of HBO and Max’s 2025 programming. The two-minute video teased a multitude of upcoming shows, including The White Lotus.

We now also have a full-fledged teaser trailer in which a voiceover says, “Everyone runs from pain towards pleasure. But they get there only to find more pain.”

Watch the sneak peak at White Lotus season 3 here:

Is there a future season in works?

Good news! Casey Bloys, chairman and CEO of HBO and Max Content, said in November that a fourth season of The White Lotus is potentially already coming together.