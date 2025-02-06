Irv Gotti, a well-known record executive, music producer and co-founder of Murder Inc. Records, has died. He was 54.

Advertisment

On Wednesday (Feb 5), the Hollywood Reporter confirmed the news of his death. The saddening news comes following rumours stating that he had suffered a stroke last year.

Also read: Oscars 2025: Robert Downey Jr., Emma Stone, Cillian Murphy and Da’Vine Joy Randolph named presenters

In August 2024, his representative told TMZ that the music composer had suffered a minor stroke, "Irv has been struggling with diabetes for years, which caused him to have a minor stroke over six months ago," his rep said.

Advertisment

''He has since changed his diet to eating more healthy. He's been successful in making a full recovery. Irv is not in a rehab facility. He is at home with his family, enjoying life."

The statement was released after hip-hop legend Wack100 released a photo of the Gotti from a recovery centre, showing him walking with the help of a supporter.

In addition to his health struggles, Irv has also faced a legal case after he was sued last year by a woman, who claimed he raped and abused her between 2020 and 2022. The business mogul has denied the accusation.

Advertisment

Gotti has also spoken about his struggles with diabetes. On an episode of Revolt TV's Drink Champs in August 2023, he said that his body was deteriorating.

Also read: BLACKPINK announces 2025 world tour, deets inside

"It runs rapid with Black people. What it does is, it starts deteriorating your body,'' he said.

When asked if "had it under control," he said "No," explaining that "it is hereditary.

Gotti's early life and success

Born Irving Domingo Lorenzo Jr., Gotti rose to prominence in the 1990s and early 2000s.

He first worked A&R for Def Jam Recordings and signed hip-hop icons such as Jay-Z and DMX. He had also produced Jay-Z's ''Can I Live" from his debut album Reasonable Doubt.

Later, he co-founded the record label Murder Inc., which launched the careers of Rule, Ashanti, Lloyd and others.

In his career-spanning decades, he has worked with artists like Mariah Carey, and Jennifer Lopez among others.

(With agency inputs)