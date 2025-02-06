Oscars 2025: With only a month left for the biggest awards night, Hollywood stars Robert Downey Jr., Emma Stone, Cillian Murphy and Da’Vine Joy Randolph were named as the first group of presenters for the official ceremony.

Oscars 2025: First round of presenters announced

Notably, these names are not random selection and all four presenters announced were previous year’s winners. They all won a big award at the Academy Awards 2024. While Robert Downey Jr. won the best supporting actor Oscar last year for his role as Lewis Strauss in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. Cillian Murphy, who played the titular character Robert Oppenheimer in the same film, won best actor.

Joy Randolph won best supporting actress for her performance in The Holdovers, while Emma Stone took home best actress award for her role in Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things.

Last year’s Oscar win was extra special for both Robert Downey Jr and Cillian Murphy as these were their first Academy Awards win. This was Emma Stone’s second Academy Award win. She had picked up best actress for La La Land in 2017.

As for which of these actors will present which awards category, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences often follows a format where past winners of a category present the award to the current nominees.

Oscars 2025: Host and Premiere Date

The Academy Awards 2025 will have Conan O’Brien as host this year. The Oscars will air live on ABC and stream on Hulu on March 2. More presenters will be announced in the coming weeks.