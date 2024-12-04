New Delhi

Not just Kiran Rao and Payal Kapadia, but other Indian artists are also making waves globally. Musician Bickram Ghosh and singer Iman Chakraborty are now officially in the Oscar race in the Best Original Song category. Iman's song Iti Maa from the Bengali film Putul and Bickram Ghosh's composed song Ishq Walla Daqu from the film Band of Maharajas have been included in the list of 89 songs shortlisted for the Best Original Soundtrack category.

An estatic Chakraborty spoke to a local daily in Kolkata and said,, “Iti Maa has made it to the list of 89 songs as the only Bengali entry. This feels surreal. I’m deeply grateful to our music director, Sayan, and film director for entrusting me with this opportunity.”

The Oscar Shortlist also includes two songs from Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life- Istigfar, and Puthu Mazha- composed by Oscar winner AR Rahman.

Also part of the esteemed list is the soundtrack from Albany Road, Moana 2, Left Behind, Mufasa: The Lion King, Twisters and Your Monster.

Meanwhile, India's official entry to Oscar 2025 in Best International Feature this year is Kiran Rao's directorial Laapataa Ladies. The Oscar campaign of the film has already begun in the US with producers Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao touring various cities with the film, which has been released for the international audience as Lost Ladies.

The film garnered tremendous love from both audiences and critics during its theatrical and OTT release in India. It also had its screening at the Supreme Court of India in the presence of producers Aamir Khan and director Kiran Rao.