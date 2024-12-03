New Delhi

Aamir Khan has joined hands with Oscar-winning director Alfonso Cuaron to add heft to the Oscar campaign of the film Laapataa Ladies produced by him. Renamed as Lost Ladies for the international audience, the film is India's official entry for the Oscars 2025. It has been helmed by Aamir's ex-wife Kiran Rao. Both Khan and Rao are touring the UK to promote their film.

According to a report in Variety, Cuaron will host a screening of the film on December 5 in London.

The report added that Alfonso Cuaron will be hosting the screening for the BAFTA campaign for the film. BAFTA and Golden Globes serve as curtain-raisers for the Oscars.

The team is inclined to promote the film through in-person screenings in the UK, which will also include sessions at BAFTA headquarters, said the report.

“Whoever has watched the film has really liked it, and it has resonated with people across different cultures… although it’s a satire, it’s resonating with anyone who watches it,” said producer Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios to the publication.

“India has done a lot for the global film industry, in terms of the number of films it makes, the number of languages we have, how rich in culture we are… I think India has come of age and deserves to win an Oscar,” she added.

Alfonso Cuaron is one of the most acclaimed directors in the world, having made films like Y Tu Mama Tambien, Gravity, and Roma. He has won the Oscar for best director twice.

Aamir kickstarted the Oscar campaign for the acclaimed film in November and attended a dinner event at Vikas Khanna's restaurant The Bungalow in New York.

As the awards season is approaching, the actor-producer is currently in NYC for the Oscars campaign of his film, which has been released in the US as Lost Ladies.

Laapataa Ladies starred Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Ravi Kishan and Chhaya Kadam and was released earlier this year.

Laapataa Ladies was chosen as India's official entry over Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light, which received universal acclaim after winning the Grand Prix at Cannes 2024. On Monday, the film also won the Gotham Award for Best International Feature Film in New York City.