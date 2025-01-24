The Academy Award honours the finest cinematic work that has come out in the past 12 months. The biggest night of the award season is just a month away, and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has revealed the nominations for Oscars 2025 after a few delays due to unfortunate Los Angeles fires.

The award ceremony is set to take place on March 3rd.

This year, Jacques Audiard’s Emilia Pérez dominated the nominations with 13 nods, including Best Picture and Best Actress for Karla Sofía Gascón. Apart from Emilia Pérez, the other top contenders are Wicked, which earned 10 nominations, Conclave and A Complete Unknown among others.

As the countdown for the Oscars night begins, here we have a curated list of much-acclaimed nominated movies and where you can watch them online:

1. Conclave

Directed by Edward Berger, this drama stars Stanley Tucci and John Lithgow. The film is nominated for Best Picture, Best Lead Actor, Best Supporting Actress, and more.



Where to Watch: Stream on Peacock; buy or rent on Apple TV or Prime Video.

2. Dune: Part Two

Directed by Denis Villeneuve, this sequel stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, and more. Nominated for Best Picture, Best Directing, and more.

Where to Watch: Stream on Prime Video.

3. Emilia Pérez

Directed by Jacques Audiard, this Spanish-language drama led the nominations with 13 nods. The film The film is nominated for Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Directing, and more.

Where to Watch: Stream on Netflix.

4. Anora

Directed by Sean Baker, this movie stars Mikey Madison, Mark Eydelshteyn, and Yura Borisov. Nominated for Best Picture, Best Directing, and more.

Where to Watch: Buy or rent on Apple TV, Prime Video.

5. The Substance

Directed by Coralie Fargeat, this movie stars Demi Moore, Margaret Qualley, and Dennis Quaid. Nominated for Best Picture, Best Directing, and more.

Where to Watch: Stream on Mubi.

6. Wicked

Directed by Jon M. Chu, this movie stars Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, and more. Nominated for Best Picture, Best Leading Actress, and more.

Where to Watch: Buy or rent on Apple TV; Prime Video.

