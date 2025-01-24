Former US first lady Michelle Obama's absence from two key events—former President Jimmy Carter's funeral and Donald Trump's inaugural ceremony—has sparked rumours of an impending divorce from her husband, former US president Barack Obama. What's more, now rumour mills suggest that the split may be due to actress Jennifer Aniston.



Speculations are rife that Barack Obama and Jennifer Aniston are reportedly having an affair. While both have remained tight-lipped about their relationship status, a viral post on X has added fuel to the fire, claiming that Jennifer and Barack are more than just friends.

Jennifer Aniston and Barack Obama are in a relationship?

A post on X has gone viral, claiming that a friend of the Friends star revealed she's dating former President Barack Obama. According to the post, "He's with Jennifer Aniston. My old manager, now a friend, is connected to her inner circle. At a gathering with Jennifer’s friends, the relationship came up casually—Jennifer herself confirmed it. They were with a psychic at the time, which sounds surreal, but it’s definitely not a secret among her closest friends."

Interestingly, the two have been linked before. The idea of a possible link-up came back in 2024 when a tabloid suggested that the two may not be just acquaintances.

Jennifer Aniston had denied rumours

While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in October 2024, Jennifer had quickly shut down the rumours calling the tabloid story "absolutely untrue."

The actress admitted she had met Obama only once back in 2007 and added she knew Michelle more. However, the rumours have persisted over the years, fuelled by tabloid stories and viral posts. Both Aniston and Obama have remained tight-lipped about their relationship, but the speculation continues to make headlines from time to time.

Michelle and Barack Obama splitting?

While rumours of the power couple separating have been doing the rounds for a while, the news got more fuel when political commentator Meghan McCain spoke about it on her podcast Citizen McCain on January 22, 2025, claiming that "serious journalists" have informed her of an impending divorce between the former First Couple.

On the podcast, McCain stated, "Fast and furious loud, I have been hearing this rumour that the Obamas are getting a divorce by reputable people". She emphasised the credibility of her sources, saying, "I'm not talking about TMZ. I'm not talking about Perez Hilton... I'm talking about like very serious journalists telling me that they're hearing that the Obama divorce rumours are true".

Meghan McCain spills on Obama divorce rumors amid claims they 'live separate lives pic.twitter.com/8tR3d3eQAt — Simo saadi🇲🇦🇵🇸🇺🇸 (@Simo7809957085) January 23, 2025

Senior journalist Tara Palmeri, who appeared on McCain's podcast, added, "Oh yeah! I mean I've certainly heard it for a while, even before Michelle said she wasn't coming to the inauguration". She added, "I've just heard that they live separate lives.”



Rumours of a split came to the forefront when Michelle skipped former President Jimmy Carter's funeral and then announced she would be skipping Donald Trump's inauguration.

Sources close to the couple have also stated that while Michelle resides at their Martha's Vineyard home, Barack's base is in Washington D.C.'s Kalorama neighbourhood.