The 'friendly' conversation between former US president Barack Obama and President-elect Donald Trump at Jimmy Carter's funeral grabbed everyone's attention, however, as per the recent reports, it infuriated former first lady Michelle Obama.

Michelle, according to a PageSix report, was distraught to see Barack sharing laughs with Trump.

"The noise is getting louder. I’m told she was furious at seeing her husband yukking it up with Trump at the Carter funeral,” PageSix cited an insider as saying.

The report comes amidst the couple's divorce rumours that were fuelled after Barack attended Carter's funeral alone.

Trump and Obama's chat at Carter's funeral

Obama and Trump's cordial conversation on January 9, ahead of Carter's funeral, kept the internet guessing as to what both were talking about.

Both of them were known to be rivals, but the conversation appeared very friendly, something Trump acknowledged later.

A professional lip reader has come up with an answer to the much-asked question: What did they discuss?

According to the expert, the two were engaged in a serious conversation that was sealed in laughter and smiles, said a report in the New York Post.

What was the discussion about?

Seated shoulder to shoulder, Trump leaned in, possibly concerned about the cameras, and discreetly told Obama that they needed to find a private spot later that day to discuss a pressing matter, claimed the forensic lip reader Jeremy Freeman.

The specifics of the conversation are not yet known, but as per Freeman's analysis, they were likely talking about international agreements.

"I've pulled out of that. It's the conditions. Can you imagine that?" Trump said at one point, leaning toward Obama.

Trump addresses 'friendly' exchange with Obama

Trump later addressed his friendly chat with Obama, stating that he didn't realise that the conversation appeared so friendly.

“I didn’t realise how friendly we appeared,” Trump told a reporter from his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida after the funeral.

“I said, ‘Boy, they look like two people that like each other.’ And we probably do. We have a little different philosophies, right? But we probably do. I don’t know. We just got along. But I got along with just about everybody.”

(With inputs from agencies)