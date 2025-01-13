US President-elect Donald Trump, on Sunday (Jan 13), shared a parody video of his conversation with Barack Obama before former president Jimmy Carter's funeral, mocking Vice President Kamala Harris.

The parody video, which had fake audio dubbed into real one, had Obama telling Trump, "I knew you’d win."

To this, a faux Trump replied, “Oh really? Come on, anyone could beat her."

The clip further shows Trump bashing former presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton, who ran the elections in 2016 but lost to the Republican candidate then.

“You know what I realized. Hillary still hates me so much” the parody video shows Trump saying as Obama cracked a smile. “She’ll never forgive me.”

Trump and Obama's chat at Carter's funeral

Obama and Trump's cordial conversation on January 9, ahead of Carter's funeral, kept the internet guessing as to what both were talking about.

Both of them were known to be rivals, but the conversation appeared very friendly, something Trump acknowledged later.

A professional lip reader has come up with an answer to the much-asked question: What did they discuss?

According to the expert, the two were engaged in a serious conversation that was sealed in laughter and smiles, said a report in the New York Post.

What was the discussion about?

Seated shoulder to shoulder, Trump leaned in, possibly concerned about the cameras and discreetly told Obama that they needed to find a private spot later that day to discuss a pressing matter, claimed the forensic lip reader Jeremy Freeman.

The specifics of the conversation are not yet known, but as per Freeman's analysis, they were likely talking about international agreements.

"I've pulled out of that. It's the conditions. Can you imagine that?" Trump said at one point, leaning toward Obama.

Trump addresses 'friendly' exchange with Obama

Trump later addressed his friendly chat with Obama, stating that he didn't realise that the conversation appeared so friendly.

“I didn’t realise how friendly we appeared,” Trump told a reporter from his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida after the funeral.

“I said, ‘Boy, they look like two people that like each other.’ And we probably do. We have a little different philosophies, right? But we probably do. I don’t know. We just got along. But I got along with just about everybody.”

(With inputs from agencies)