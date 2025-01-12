Former US President Barack Obama and President-elect Donald Trump's cordial conversation on Thursday (Jan 9) before former President Jimmy Carter's funeral kept the internet guessing as to what both were talking about.

Now, a professional lip reader has come up with an answer to the much-asked question, stating that the two were engaged in a serious conversation that was sealed in laughter and smiles, according to a report by the New York Post.

What was the discussion about?

Seated shoulder to shoulder, Trump leaned in, possibly concerned about the cameras and discreetly told Obama that they needed to find a private spot later that day to discuss a pressing matter, said the forensic lip reader Jeremy Freeman.

The specifics of the conversation are not yet known, however, as per Freeman's translation both were likely talking about international agreements.

"I've pulled out of that. It's the conditions. Can you imagine that?" Trump said at one point, leaning toward Obama.

To this, Obama laughed and Trump added, “And after, I will.”

“Call me at the foy after, yep,” Trump said, to which Obama replied, “Can you just … it should be good.”

“I can’t talk, we have to find a quiet place sometime. This is a matter of importance, and we need to do this outside so that we can deal with it, certainly, today,” Trump allegedly said as Obama nodded.

Trump addresses 'friendly' exchange with Obama

Trump in an interview with NBC News addressed his friendly chat with Obama stating that he didn't realize that the conversation appeared so friendly.

“I didn’t realize how friendly we appeared,” Trump told NBC News from his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida after the funeral. “I said, ‘Boy, they look like two people that like each other.’ And we probably do. We have a little different philosophies, right? But we probably do. I don’t know. We just got along. But I got along with just about everybody.”

(With inputs from agencies)