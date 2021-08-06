Jennifer Aniston responds to criticism for her comment on cutting ties with those who are anti-vaccine

Jennifer Anniston received flak for stating that she cut ties with "few people" in her inner circle because they didn't get vaccinated. A day later she took to her Instagram story and took her detractors head on, explaining her stance.



A fan asked, "But if (Jennifer's) vaccinated she's protected correct? Why be worried about (having unvaxxed people) around her?"

Aniston responded by saying, "Because if you have the variant, you are still able to give it to me," referring to breakthrough cases of COVID-19 infections.

"I may get slightly sick but I will not be admitted to a hospital and or die," the Golden Globe winner added. "BUT I CAN give it to someone who does not have the vaccine and whose health is compromised (or has a previous existing condition) — and therefore I would put their lives at risk."



"THAT is why I worry," Aniston said. "We have to care about more than just ourselves."



Aniston also posted another Instagram story of embroidery that said, "What doesn't kill you mutates and tries again."



In an earlier post on Instagram Aniston wrote, "There's still a large group of people who are anti-vaxxers or just don't listen to the facts. It's a real shame. I've just lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose (whether or not they had been vaccinated), and it was unfortunate… moral and professional obligation to inform people about the benefits of the vaccine but acknowledged people have their own beliefs,” Aniston was quoted as saying.



“It's tricky because everyone is entitled to their own opinion -- but a lot of opinions don't feel based in anything except fear or propaganda,” she added.



Jennifer Aniston has been urging fans and followers to wear masks and take vaccine shots through her Instagram profile.