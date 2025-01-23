After the divorce rumours of Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, Kamala Harris is making headlines for a possible divorce with her husband, Doug Emhoff. According to a report by the Daily Mail, the former US vice president has blamed her "dead weight" husband for the loss in the 2024 presidential election. The report termed Harris a "sore loser" and said she is playing the "blame game."

A source told the British news agency that "there is plenty of blame to go around". The source told DailyMail, "Doug did Kamala no favours during the election – frankly, he looked like a hypocritical a** after the bombshells that he had got his child's nanny pregnant while married to his first wife and assaulted his ex-girlfriend on the heels of his 'I am woman' crusade."

The agency further claimed that Harris has already signed up for a job in New York with a "Big Apple law firm," and she would be living away from her husband who lives in Los Angeles.

The report said that Harris may run for the Governor of California in 2026 or consider running again for the next presidential election. During this phase, she is assessing whether her husband is an asset or a liability.

Although the couple was seen together on January 9 for Jimmy Carter's funeral, people close to them told DailyMail that all is not "hunky dory" between the couple.

The DailyMail report came on Wednesday (Jan 22). The same day, Emhoff was spotted near his house wearing his wedding ring.

Emhoff served as an attorney in California till 2020 as he left the promising career to support Harris in her political journey. The report claimed that Emhoff did this to create an image of a "wife guy".

(With inputs from agencies)