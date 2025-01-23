The Donald Trump administration in the Unied States (US) has started cracking down on immigrants who have entered the country illegally.

American media reported on Tuesday (January 21) that the Trump administration rescinded a ban issued under the previous Joe Biden administration that stopped immigration raids in and around schools, healthcare facilities, churches and facilities providing disaster relief among other locations.

These infrastructures are considered sensitive locations.

As the new US government's crackdown on illegal immigration intensifies, some families have been wondering whether it is safe to send their kids to school.

Schools receive worrying calls from parents

A report by the news agency Associated Press early Thursday (Jan 23) said that several schools were receiving calls from worried parents about rumours that immigration agents would try to enter schools.

Educators have sought to reassure immigrant parents that schools are safe places for their kids. However, fears have intensified for some parents due to the Trump administration allowing federal immigration agencies to make arrests at schools, churches, and hospitals.

How does the new policy reverse old rules?

Tuesday's announcement cleared the way for arrests at schools by reversing guidance that restricted two federal agencies, Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection, from carrying out enforcement in sensitive locations.

In a statement, the Department of Homeland Security said that criminals would no longer be able to hide in the country's schools and churches to avoid arrest.

However, Acting Homeland Security Secretary Benjamine Huffman said that officers should continue using discretion and “a healthy dose of common sense” around entering sensitive locations, such as schools.

'...why they would do that'

Speaking to the Associated Press, an immigrant from Mexico expressed concerns about Tuesday's announcement by saying, "Oh dear God! I can’t imagine why they would do that."

The immigrant took her two grandchildren to their school Wednesday in the San Francisco Bay Area after school officials assured her it was safe.

“What has helped calm my nerves is knowing that the school stands with us and promised to inform us if it’s not safe at school,” she added.

An estimated 733,000 school-aged children are in the US illegally, according to the Migration Policy Institute. Many more have American citizenship but have parents who are in the country illegally.

The new policy on immigration enforcement at schools likely will prompt some immigrant parents who fear deportation to keep their children home, even if they face little risk, said Michael Lukens, executive director for the Amica Center for Immigrant Rights.

(With inputs from agencies)