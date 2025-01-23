US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Jan 22) scored a significant win for his hardline immigration agenda, as the Republican-led US Congress approved the Laken Riley Act. This marks the Trump administration's first major legislative success. The bill, which mandates the detention of undocumented immigrants charged with theft-related crimes, also expands mandatory detention to include offences causing death or serious bodily injury.

The legislation is named after 22-year-old student Laken Riley murdered by a Venezuelan undocumented immigrant wanted for shoplifting.

'NEVER' allowed back into US

The Laken Riley Act sailed through the upper chamber and the House of Representatives and is now due for Trump's signature. Interestingly, it will be the first piece of legislation Trump signs into law.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, celebrating the bill's passage on X, said: "Criminal illegal aliens must be detained, deported, and NEVER allowed back into our country."

"The American people demand and deserve safety and security," he added.

The Senate passed the bill earlier this week with a 64-35 vote, following its approval in the House of Representatives. However, a slight amendment in the Senate — expansion of mandatory detention to add "crimes resulting in death or serious bodily injury" — required the bill to return to the House for final approval. There, it garnered bipartisan support, with 46 Democrats joining Republicans in backing it.

The president has also appointed Tom Homan, a staunch immigration hardliner, as his border chief to enforce these measures.

During his campaign, Trump frequently referenced Riley's case, using it to spotlight his concerns over undocumented immigrants who he blamed for "poisoning the blood" of the country. In 2021, 26-year-old Jose Antonio Ibarra was convicted for Riley's murder.

Senator Joni Ernst, a Republican from Iowa, said: "We will no longer prioritise dangerous criminal illegal aliens over the lives of Americans."

"The era of open borders and lawless chaos is over. Republicans are securing the border and putting the safety and well-being of US citizens first."

Criticism of the law

Critics, however, have raised significant concerns. Democrats have highlighted that the law would cost around $83 billion for implementation over three years, which exceeds the Homeland Security Department's annual budget.

New York Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, in a speech on the House floor, called the bill a "fundamental suspension of a core American value" by detaining individuals who have been accused but not convicted.

(With inputs from agencies)