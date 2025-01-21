Immigration agents are set to begin nationwide operations on Tuesday (Jan 21), aimed at detaining and deporting undocumented migrants, according to Tom Homan, the border policy chief under Donald Trump.

In an interview with Fox Business Network, Homan said that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers would be stepping up enforcement efforts after what he described as a period of limited action in recent years.

Meanwhile, as per a report by Fox News, Donald Trump’s administration has rescinded ban issued under Joe Biden that stopped immigration raids in and around schools, healthcare facilities, churches and facilities providing disaster relief, among other locations.

'ICE is going to start doing their job and more'

“ICE is going to start doing their job and more. They haven’t been able to do the job for the last four years, and now they’re going to start enforcing the law like there should be,” Homan said.

While Homan did not disclose specific locations for the raids, he confirmed that the operations would take place across the United States. He avoided mentioning whether “sanctuary cities” that don't cooperate with federal immigration authorities, would be a particular focus.

“They’re going to do it throughout the country. We have offices throughout the country, and every ICE officer is going to be out there and enforce the law starting tomorrow morning,” he added.

Trump announces 'national emergency' on Mexico border

These raids are part of a broader effort by the Trump administration to implement strict immigration policies. On Monday, President Trump signed several executive orders targeting undocumented migrants and aiming to boost security at the US-Mexico border.

In his first address from the Oval Office as the 47th president, Trump declared a national emergency, which he said justified deploying US troops to the southern border.

The executive order read, “Because of the gravity and emergency of this present danger and imminent threat, it is necessary for the Armed Forces to take all appropriate action to assist the Department of Homeland Security in obtaining full operational control of the southern border.”

Trump to end birthright citizenship

Additionally, Trump introduced an order seeking to redefine eligibility for American citizenship under the US Constitution, targeting the principle of birthright citizenship guaranteed by the 14th Amendment. Speaking to reporters, Trump described this as a significant step: “Birthright – that’s a big one.”

The executive order, which aims to deny automatic citizenship to US-born children of undocumented immigrants, is set to take effect in 30 days.

However, the president's ability to unilaterally alter the Constitution has already been challenged in court. Civil rights groups, including the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, have filed lawsuits on behalf of immigrant advocacy organisations. These groups argue that the executive order would harm their members, leaving their children ineligible for citizenship.

