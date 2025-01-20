US President-elect Donald Trump will sign some 200 executive orders on the first day in office on Monday (Jan 20) to 'clean up' the country’s “failed and corrupt political establishment,” according to aides.

A report in Fox News Digital said the actions include legally binding executive orders, some involving border security and domestic energy production, while others are focused on reducing costs of living for American families and ending DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) programmes across the federal government.

Trump plans to begin signing the orders as soon as he is inaugurated, said Jason Miller, a senior adviser for the incoming administration. Many of the “omnibus” executive orders will contain major actions.

‘Historic series of executive orders’

“The president is issuing a historic series of executive orders and actions that will fundamentally reform the American government, including the complete and total restoration of American sovereignty,” a senior administration official told Fox News Digital.

Trump will also declare a national border emergency on his first day of presidency. He will direct the US military and Department of Homeland Security to secure the southern border completely and also make it a national priority to put an end to criminal cartels operating in the US.

Trump will issue an order to close the border to all illegal aliens, reported Fox News Digital. He will also establish task forces to “fully eradicate the presence of criminal cartels”.

The task forces will comprise officers from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Council of Economic Advisers (CEA) and other agencies.

Trump will also designate the cartels as foreign terrorist organisations to help achieve his homeland security mission by unlocking new authorities.

According to Fox News Digital, Trump will direct the military to continue the construction of the border wall and reinstate “Remain in Mexico” and “Catch and Release” policies.

He will enable emergency authorities to prevent the entry of illegal aliens across the southwest border and allow them to swiftly return to their origin countries.

The report added that Trump will “fully unleash” Alaskan energy, which is essential for the national security of the country.

Trump will also suspend the security clearances of 51 national security officials linked with the Hunter Biden laptop issue on his first day as president.

He is also expected to establish clear biological sex definitions and rename places like the Gulf of Mexico.

To reduce the cost of living for Americans, the president-elect will sign a memorandum to remove all federal actions that increase costs for families and consumers, which will be the beginning of Trump’s “historic de-regulatory effort” of his second term in the White House.

‘Most extensive list’

“This is a massive, record-setting, unmatched first wave,” the official told Fox News Digital. “Even after this, there is a whole host in the queue to continue the restoration of America.”

“This is the most extensive list of executive actions in American history, all guided by a relentless commitment to deliver on the campaign promise,” they added.

According to the official, “everything” voters voted for “is being translated into executive policy”, which is brought by the Trump administration.

(With inputs from agencies)