Donald Trump vowed to launch a series of presidential actions to reverse "American decline", during a pumped-up inauguration eve rally on Sunday (Jan 19).

Advertisment

He pledged to tackle "woke ideology" and immigration head-on, pledging to restore the United States' strength and prosperity.

The 78-year-old promised the boisterous gathering at the lively campaign-style rally in Washington DC that he would act with "historic speed" from day one, and would hit the ground running in his White House comeback.

"Tomorrow at noon, the curtain closes on four long years of American decline, and we begin a brand new day of American strength and prosperity," Trump told a packed sports arena.

Advertisment

"I will act with historic speed and strength and fix every single crisis facing our country."

Also read: TikTok returns in US, thanks Trump for 'clarity' and assurance on delaying federal ban

Trump joined on stage by Musk

Advertisment

Trump was joined on stage by billionaire Elon Musk, who vowed to make America strong "for centuries."

At the end of the rally, Trump danced alongside the disco band Village People as they performed their 1970s hit "Y.M.C.A.," which was the US president-elect's unofficial anthem for his election campaign.

Trump's hour-long speech highlighted his stance on immigration.

"We're going to stop the invasion of our borders," he said.

'See history unfold'

Trump promised "lots" of executive orders from the first day of his comeback at the Oval Office.

This includes an order to ban "transgender insanity", and critical race theory from schools and to keep trans athletes out of women's sports.

He reiterated that he would end the war in Ukraine and stop the chaos in the Middle East and pledged to prevent World War 3 from happening.

"I will end the war in Ukraine, I will stop the chaos in the Middle East and I will prevent World War 3 from happening - and you have no idea how close we are," he said, adding, "We're going to stop the invasion of our borders."

(With inputs from agencies)