TikTok on Sunday (Jan 19) announced that it is "in the process of restoring service" after the platform went dark on Saturday evening.

In a statement, the Chinese-owned social media giant said, "In agreement with our service providers, TikTok is in the process of restoring service. We thank President Trump for providing the necessary clarity and assurance to our service providers that they will face no penalties providing TikTok to over 170 million Americans and allowing over 7 million small businesses to thrive."

The company called it "a strong stand for the First Amendment and against arbitrary censorship," adding, "We will work with President Trump on a long-term solution that keeps TikTok in the United States."

This announcement followed a proposal shared by President Trump on Truth Social earlier on Sunday, aimed at securing the app's future in the United States. Shortly after, TikTok’s website became accessible to many users across the country, and some reported the app was functioning again.

Trump announced on Sunday his intention to issue an executive order to delay the enforcement of a federal TikTok ban. This announcement came just hours after major app stores removed the popular social media platform, rendering it inaccessible to US users.

I’m asking companies not to let TikTok stay dark: Trump

“I’m asking companies not to let TikTok stay dark,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “I will issue an executive order on Monday to extend the period of time before the law’s prohibitions take effect so that we can make a deal to protect our national security. The order will also confirm that there will be no liability for any company that helped keep TikTok from going dark before my order,” he added.

The ban originates from a law passed in 2024, which mandates that app stores and cloud computing providers cease distributing or hosting TikTok unless its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, sells the app. The law was introduced over concerns that the Chinese government could exploit the platform to collect data on Americans or disseminate propaganda. TikTok, which boasts around 170 million users in the United States, has significantly influenced social media trends and has become a vital tool for many influencers and small businesses.

Companies failing to comply with the law face hefty financial penalties. Trump's proposed executive order signifies a new development in the ongoing debate over TikTok's future in the United States. However, it remains uncertain whether the order will succeed, as it could face legal challenges questioning Trump’s authority to delay the enforcement of a federal law. Some companies may also question whether the order provides sufficient protection against potential penalties.

The 2024 law allows the president to grant a 90-day extension if significant progress is made toward a sale that would transfer TikTok’s ownership to a non-Chinese entity. However, the deal must be achievable within that timeframe, and it is unclear whether this extension option is still valid, as the law has already taken effect.

“I would like the United States to have a 50% ownership position in a joint venture. By doing this, we save TikTok, keep it in good hands, and allow it to stay up. Without US approval, there is no TikTok. With our approval, it is worth hundreds of billions of dollars—maybe trillions,” Trump stated.

He further added, “My initial thought is a joint venture between the current owners and/or new owners whereby the U.S. gets a 50% ownership in a joint venture set up between the US and whichever purchaser we so choose.”

(With inputs from agencies)