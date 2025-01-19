Donald Trump has expressed his wish to travel to China after he takes office in an effort to deepen his relations with Beijing. The president-elect has also talked about a possible visit to India with his advisors, according to a report on Saturday (Jan 18).

This comes as Trump arrives in Washington DC with his family on Sunday (Jan 19) ahead of his inauguration the next day.

Trump’s possible visit to India

Trump has also talked to advisers about a possible trip to India, according to people close to him, according to A Wall Street Journal report.

India is prepared to host the Quad Summit, which includes leaders from Australia, Japan and the United States. Trump is likely to visit India for the summit, which may happen as early as April or in the fall later this year.

There is also a possibility that Prime Minister Narendra Modi might be invited by Trump this spring for a meeting at the White House, according to news agency PTI.

India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will represent India at Trump's inaugural ceremony.

Trump interested in visiting China

According to the report by The Wall Street Journal citing familiar sources, Trump has expressed interest in travelling to China within the first 100 days in the White House.

“President-elect Donald Trump has told advisors he wants to travel to China after he takes office, according to people familiar with the discussions, seeking to deepen a relationship with Xi Jinping strained by the president-elect's threat to impose steeper tariffs on Chinese imports,” the report said.

A day earlier, Trump spoke to Chinese President Xi Jinping over the phone.

“I just spoke to Chairman Xi Jinping of China. The call was a very good one for both China and the USA. It is my expectation that we will solve many problems together, and starting immediately,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “We discussed balancing Trade, Fentanyl, TikTok, and many other subjects.”

“President Xi and I will do everything possible to make the World more peaceful and safe!” he added.

