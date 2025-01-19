Ahead of Donald Trump's swearing-in ceremony as the 47th President of the United States on Monday, an Ohio artist has unveiled a giant 15-foot-tall, $1 million bronze statute of the Republican leader.

Ohio artist Alan Cottrill's 15-foot bronze monument of Donald Trump, named The Patriot Monument of Donald J. Trump, will travel the country before being installed at a future Trump presidential library.

Crypto investors behind the project

The six-ton statue, financed by bitcoin investors who see Trump as a crypto ally, shows Trump's defiant fist pump during a 2023 rally in Pennsylvania.

"We're so proud of the statue we all worked so hard to complete. It turned out exactly as planned and is truly fit to match the man it's dedicated to! Larger Than Life!!!" crypto community Patriot Token wrote while sharing the picture of the bronze statue on X.

The famous moment Trump bravely lifted his fist into the air after barely avoiding an assassination attempt during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13 is immortalised in the sculptor's "Don Colossus."

Immortalising a defiant moment

At a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, after escaping a claimed assassination attempt, Trump reportedly pumped his fist in defiance, a gesture that the monument purports to depict. The six-ton monument, according to sculptor Cottrill, aims to capture this historical event.

Trump to take oath as 47th US President on Jan 20

Notably, Donald Trump will formally return to the White House after his second inauguration as president of the United States on January 20. He won the US presidential elections with a landslide victory after defeating outgoing Vice President Kamala Harris. He is set to take over from the incumbent President Joe Biden.

Along with Mr Trump, Vice President-elect JD Vance will also be sworn into office on Monday. This day, traditionally known as Inauguration Day, is marked by events filled with pomp and celebration. The inauguration day events will include a formal swearing-in ceremony, musical performances, a celebratory parade and several formal balls.

(With inputs from agencies)