US President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration which is scheduled to be held on Monday (Jan 20) will take place inside the Capitol due to low temperature forecast in Washington DC.

As forecasted, a polar vertex is expected to sweep through Washington DC, which will make it an extraordinarily cold Inauguration Day.

Trump in an official post on his Truth Social said, "The weather forecast for Washington, D.C., with the wind chill factor, could take temperatures into severe record lows. There is an Arctic blast sweeping the Country. I don’t want to see people hurt, or injured, in any way."

'Dangerous conditions'

He added that there will be dangerous conditions for the tens of thousands of law enforcement, first responders, police K9s and even horses, and hundreds of thousands of supporters that will be outside for many hours on Jan 20.

"Therefore, I have ordered the Inauguration Address, in addition to prayers and other speeches, to be delivered in the United States Capitol Rotunda, as was used by Ronald Reagan in 1985, also because of very cold weather. The various Dignitaries and Guests will be brought into the Capitol," Trump said.

Trump announces inaugural event to be held indoors in Washington Photograph: (Trump's Truth Social)

Moreover, according to the forecast, some rain could also turn into snow and will move into the area just before the inauguration event.

Trump further said that Capital One Arena will be opened on Monday for live viewing of this historic event, and to host the Presidential Parade.

"All other events will remain the same, including the Victory Rally at Capital One Arena, on Sunday at 3 P.M. (Doors open at 1 P.M.—Please arrive early!), and all three Inaugural Balls on Monday evening," he wrote.

If the weather predictions turn out to be true, it is going to be the coldest inauguration day since Ronald Reagan’s second inauguration on January 21, 1985.

The weather will be chilly, with wind speeds ranging from 10 to 20 mph and occasional gusts of up to 30 mph.

(With inputs from agencies)