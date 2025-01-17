China President Xi Jinping held talks with US President-elect Donald Trump over the phone on Friday (Jan 17), reported Chinese state media.

Later, Trump posted on his Truth Social media platform that his talks focused on trade, drug trafficking and TikTok among other issues.

"I just spoke to Chairman Xi Jinping of China. The call was a very good one for both China and the USA It is my expectation that we will solve many problems together, and starting immediately. We discussed balancing Trade, Fentanyl, TikTok, and many other subjects. President Xi and I will do everything possible to make the World more peaceful and safe," Trump wrote.

Chinese state media quoted Jinping as saying that he hoped for a good start in Trump's new term for the China-US ties.

"We both attach great importance to mutual interaction (and) hope that China-US relations will have a good start in the new term of the US president", Xi said according to CCTV.

TikTok faces potential ban

TikTok is facing a potential ban in the US this Sunday unless its Chinese owner Byte-Dance sell off its American operations.

Earlier, the Associated Press reported that the ban on TikTok will not be enforced by outgoing US President Joe Biden, and the matter will now be left for the incoming Trump administration to handle.

TikTok, which boasts a user base of over 170 million Americans, as per reports, has started working to halt operations on Sunday (Jan 20). Despite the app's popularity, concerns over data security and its ties to China have made it a focal point of national security debates leading to the looming ban.

The talks came three days ahead of Trump's January 20 inauguration.

It comes as it was reported in the media that Vice President Han Zheng will represent Jinping at the inauguration ceremony in Washington DC.

Last month, it was confirmed that Trump had invited Xi to his inauguration but the Chinese leader appears to have snubbed the gesture.

"We stand ready to work with the new US government to enhance dialogue and communication (and) properly manage differences," a spokesperson for Beijing's foreign ministry said Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies)