As America looks forward to Donald Trump's inauguration day, thousands of people are expected to rally on Saturday (Jan 18) in Washington and other cities across the country as part of the People's March, to protest against the GOP's policies, which according to them will undermine the women's rights, immigrants, the LGBTQ+ community, and racial and religious minorities.

Around 50,000 people will gather to attend the event in DC, which will be happening just two days before Trump's inauguration.

Key issues to be addressed

Civil rights, racial justice, and reproductive health organisations joined forces to plan the protest, which was triggered by a range of issues, including abortion rights after the overturning of Roe v. Wade; climate change; economic issues; gun violence prevention; and the securing of expanded rights for immigrants, including a path to citizenship for all.

Tamika Middleton, the managing director for Women’s March, said, "Talking about immigration, talking about peace, talking about abortion access, talking about racial justice and reproductive justice."

“And so we are trying to create opportunities for people to be together, and that’s really our message, is for people to find ways for them to engage with each other,” Middleton said.

Organisers said that the event is part of a long-term resistance strategy to proposed policies of the incoming Trump administration.

Who organised the march?

The march is being organised by a coalition of groups, including Women’s March and Abortion Access Now, organisations promoting reproductive health, rights, and justice led by Reproductive Freedom for All and Unite for Reproductive and Gender Equity, or URGE.

Location and time of march?

The march is going to happen in Washington, United States. People will gather at 10 am at either Farragut Square, McPherson Square, or Franklin Park, with each location focused on specific issues.

The march will end at the Lincoln Memorial by 1 pm, the National Park Service permit said.

What will happen at march?

The progressive speakers for reproductive rights and racial justice, including Rachel Carmona, the head of the Women's March, will address the crowd during the march.

The protesters are planning to march via 17th Street to the Lincoln Memorial at 11 am, where they will be holding a rally, as per the permit.

Roughly, 350 marches are planned in the US.

What will be closed during the rally?

The officials will be closing roads and restricting parking around downtown Washington in the area of the march as they begin preparing for the inauguration.

Traffic will be opened for east and west travel on Constitution and Independence avenues and north and south travel on 7th, 9th, 14th, and 17th streets on Saturday.

Further, after 7 pm, garages and alleyways downtown may also be closed with concrete barricades.

The attendees have been advised to travel via Metro to reach their locations. The closest Metro stops to the various meetup points include: Farragut North, Farragut West, and McPherson Square Station.

(With inputs from agencies)