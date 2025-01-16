Donald Trump's official portrait for his inauguration for the second term in the White House has become the talk of the town as it resembles Trump's mugshot from Fulton County Jail in 2023.

The American YouTuber Benny Johnson posted a comparison image of the photos on the social media platform X and wrote, "Trump went with the mugshot aesthetic for the new Presidential Portrait. Trump chose violence."

Trump loyalist Nick Sorto posted a video featuring the photo and wrote, "President Trump’s new presidential portrait has been revealed. BADASS,"

Soon after it gained attention online, Trump's supporters came forward cheering for the Republican.

One X user wrote, "Trump chose the photo that solidified his base! When they started their lawfare, we all knew what it was, and he is thanking us for seeing him through! This isn't violence, this is strength.! You are embarrassing, Benny!"

Another user shared the image of Trump's first inauguration and for the upcoming one and wrote, "Trump’s presidential portraits for his 1st and 2nd term. (This is real)."

Meanwhile, another user called Trump "low-key the best troller" in human history.

What's the mugshot?

Trump's mugshot, which was taken in 2023 at Fulton County Jail in Georgia, during this surrender in the election racket case. It shows Trump sternly gazing towards the camera, and the picture became a defining image in his political journey.

The photo has been used multiple times by Trump in memes and as an honour.

Vice president-elect JD Vance has also released his portrait.

Who will be at Trump's inauguration?

India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will attend Trump’s inauguration and represent the country.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has confirmed that she received the invitation, although she said she hopes to witness Trump’s inauguration if her schedule allows.

China’s President Xi Jinping himself will not attend the ceremony but will send a high-level envoy to represent the country. Argentine President Javier Milei, on the other hand, will attend the inaugural event himself.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has received an invite to Trump’s inauguration but has not confirmed whether he will attend the ceremony or not. Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is also invited despite facing legal lawsuits and being banned from running for political office in Brazil till 2030.

(With inputs from agencies)