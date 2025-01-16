Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony is scheduled for January 20, after which he will become the 47th president of the United States.

As the president-elect prepares to return to the White House, he has invited several prominent personalities including world leaders, past US presidents, and billionaires.

Billionaires and close aides

Billionaire Elon Musk, Trump’s close aide who is often spotted with the Republican and largest donor of his campaign, is invited to his inauguration. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO and owner of X was also appointed as co-lead of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) by Trump. The department is aimed at cutting federal spending and reducing bureaucracy.

Other billionaires, including Mark Zuckerberg, who will also co-host his inaugural reception, and his space company rival Jeff Bezos will attend the ceremony. While Zuckerberg has not been seen as his ally until now, he has been making efforts to align himself with the president-elect to improve their relationship.

World leaders and diplomats

India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will attend Trump’s inauguration and represent the country.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has confirmed that she received the invitation, although she said she hopes to witness Trump’s inauguration if her schedule allows.

China’s President Xi Jinping himself will not attend the ceremony but will send a high-level envoy to represent the country. Argentine President Javier Milei, on the other hand, will attend the inaugural event himself.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has received an invite to Trump’s inauguration but has not confirmed whether he will attend the ceremony or not. Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is also invited despite facing legal lawsuits and being banned from running for political office in Brazil till 2030.

Former US Presidents

President Joe Biden has confirmed that he will attend the ceremony, which will mark the end of his term in the White House.

Several other former US presidents, including Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, and George W. Bush, will also be present at Trump’s inauguration with their spouses, except for Michelle Obama, who will skip the event.

