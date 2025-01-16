The US State Department on Wednesday (Jan 15) said that President-elect Donald Trump's administration's involvement in finalising the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal was "absolutely critical".

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller also lauded and thanked Trump and his team for working with the Biden administration on the deal.

Miller also highlighted that it was important for the teams to be on the same table.

"When it comes to the involvement of President-Elect Trump's team, it has been absolutely critical in getting this deal over the line. It's been critical because obviously, as I stand here today, this administration's term in office will expire in five days...We, of course, thank the Trump team for working with us on this cease-fire agreement. We think it's important that they were at the table,” he said in a press briefing after the deal was announced.

“It shows that when Americans are willing to work together across partisan lines, as we were willing to do on this occasion because it's in the national interests of the United States, a lot can get done," he added.

Gaza ceasefire deal

After 15 months of war, negotiators on Wednesday (Jan 15) reached a phased deal to end the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. The much-awaited ceasefire deal includes key points like the phased withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip, and hostage release, among other things.

The truce will take effect from Sunday (Jan 19) and in the first phase, which will last six weeks or 42 days, there will be a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from Central Gaza, and the return of displaced civilians to northern Gaza.

Under the deal, as per news agency Reuters, every day of the ceasefire, Israel must allow the passage of 600 truckloads of humanitarian aid into Gaza. Of these, 50 would carry fuel, and 300 trucks are to be allocated to north Gaza.

During the initial 42 days of the truce, 33 hostages will be released by Hamas militants, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani told the press.

This, he said, will include "civilian women and female recruits, as well as children, elderly people, as well as civilian ill people and wounded".

(With inputs from agencies)