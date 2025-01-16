After 15 months of bloodshed, negotiators on Wednesday (Jan 15) reached a phased deal to end the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. The much-awaited ceasefire deal includes key points like the phased withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip, and hostage release, among other things.

Advertisment

Although the mediators haven't publicly announced truce specifics, but here are five key details about Wednesday's Gaza ceasefire you must know:

When will the truce take effect?

The truce will take effect from Sunday (Jan 19) and in the first phase, which will last six weeks or 42 days, there will be a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from Central Gaza, and the return of displaced civilians to northern Gaza.

Advertisment

Also read | Gaza ceasefire: Biden and Trump - two presidents, one truce, who gets the credit?

Does it include humanitarian aid?

Reuters citing an official briefed on the ceasefire reports that under the deal, every day of the ceasefire, Israel must allow the passage of 600 truckloads of humanitarian aid into Gaza. Of these, 50 would carry fuel, and 300 trucks are to be allocated to north Gaza.

Advertisment

Also read | Global leaders welcome Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal, urge quick action

Hostage exchange

During the initial 42 days of the truce, 33 hostages will be released by Hamas militants, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani told the press.

This, he said, will include "civilian women and female recruits, as well as children, elderly people, as well as civilian ill people and wounded". Hamas, as per Reuters, will release three hostages every week. It would first release females and hostages under 19 years, followed by men over 50, and remains of dead hostages would be released last (in the subsequent phases of the truce).

Also read | Biden farewell speech: Sounds alarm on oligarchy, takes subtle swipe at Trump's billionaire-rich cabinet

Meanwhile, Israel will release 30 Palestinian detainees for every civilian hostage and 50 Palestinian detainees for every Israeli female soldier Hamas releases.

Prisoner exchange will also take place in the second and third phases of the truce. However, the number of Palestinian prisoners to be released in exchange for Israeli hostages is yet to be finalised.

How will the truce be guaranteed?

Mediators Qatar, Egypt, and the United States have been tasked with guaranteeing the implementation of the agreement.

Also read | As it happened | Biden in farewell speech takes credit for Gaza truce, issues warnings to Americans

When will the second and third phases happen?

The negotiations of the second and third phases are yet to be done. For the second phase, talks are scheduled to begin from the 16th day of the initial phase. It is expected to include the release of all the (remaining) Israeli hostages, a permanent ceasefire and the complete withdrawal of Israeli troops.

For the third phase, a negotiation timeline has not been set. However, it is expected to include the return of the remains of the dead hostages and the start of Gaza's reconstruction.

(With inputs from agencies)