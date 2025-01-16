US President Joe Biden on Wednesday (Jan 16) capped his time in the White House with a farewell speech to the nation. Speaking from the Oval Office, Biden addressed America for over 15 minutes.
Biden reflected on his decades-long political career while issuing stark warnings about the state of American democracy. As he prepares to hand over power to Donald Trump, the current president highlighted economic progress and environmental protection under his leadership, but cautioned against growing threats to democratic values.
In what could be a subtle swipe at US President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet — which has a large number of ultra-wealthy individuals — the 46th President of the United States in his farewell speech warned Americans about "dangerous concentration of power" among a small group of ultra-wealthy individuals.
Jan 16, 2025 06:50 IST
Biden farewell speech LIVE: Your turn to stand guard, Biden tells America
Concluding his speech, US President Joe Biden made multiple references to the Statue of Liberty and told Americans that it was their turn to stand guard and protect democracy.
Jan 16, 2025 06:49 IST
Biden farewell speech LIVE: 'No president is immune' from their crimes
Referencing last year's Supreme Court decision granting wide executive immunity, Joe Biden urged for a constitutional amendment explicitly stating "no president, no president is immune from crimes that he or she commits while in office."
Jan 16, 2025 06:46 IST
Biden Farewell Speech: Joe Biden stumbles through the address
82-year-old Joe Biden, who has faced a plethora of questions for his advanced age and his ability to lead the nation is stumbling through his address.
Jan 16, 2025 06:40 IST
Biden Farewell Speech: Biden's warning to America
The US President warns the nation of power in the hands of a few, saying Oligarchy is forming in the US."Today, an oligarchy is taking shape in America of extreme wealth, power and influence that really threatens our entire democracy, our basic rights and freedom and a fair shot for everyone to get ahead," he said.
Jan 16, 2025 06:39 IST
Biden Farewell Speech: US President makes the case for democracy. Advice for Trump?
In what might be considered advice for President-elect Donald Trump, Joe Biden argued for protecting governmental institutions and upholding the separation of powers and checks and balances. The constitution, he said, has “maintained our democracy longer than any other nation in history.”
Jan 16, 2025 06:35 IST
Biden Farewell Speech: Watch LIVE here
Jan 16, 2025 06:33 IST
Biden Farewell Speech: Joe Biden takes credit fro Gaza ceasefire
US President Joe Biden began his final address by taking credit for the Gaza ceasefire deal and said that it would be largely implemented by the incoming Donald Trump administration.
Jan 16, 2025 06:25 IST
'Privilege of my life': Biden pens letter for Americans ahead of farewell speech
Ahead of his farewell speech, outgoing US President Joe Biden on Wednesday (Jan 15) said that it has been the "privilege of my life" to serve this nation for over 50 years, further reflecting on what all his administration looked after, including the Covid pandemic and January 6 attack.