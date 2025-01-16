US President Joe Biden on Wednesday (Jan 16) capped his time in the White House with a farewell speech to the nation. Speaking from the Oval Office, Biden addressed America for over 15 minutes.

Biden reflected on his decades-long political career while issuing stark warnings about the state of American democracy. As he prepares to hand over power to Donald Trump, the current president highlighted economic progress and environmental protection under his leadership, but cautioned against growing threats to democratic values.

In what could be a subtle swipe at US President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet — which has a large number of ultra-wealthy individuals — the 46th President of the United States in his farewell speech warned Americans about "dangerous concentration of power" among a small group of ultra-wealthy individuals.

Here's what he said.