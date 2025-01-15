Ahead of his farewell speech, outgoing US President Joe Biden on Wednesday (Jan 15) said that it has been the "privilege of my life" to serve this nation for over 50 years, further reflecting on what all his administration looked after, including the Covid pandemic and January 6 attack.

Biden in his farewell letter published by The White House, stressed that he ran for the president because he believed the "soul of America was at stake", adding that it is still the case.

"America is an idea stronger than any army and larger than any ocean. It’s the most powerful idea in the history of the world," he said.

Biden highlighted that when he took office, the country was in the midst of the worst pandemic in more than a century and the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression.

Biden's letter comes just hours before his farewell speech as US President-elect Donald Trump is set to take over the administration on January 20.

Four years back, on his first day in office, Biden released a National Strategy for the COVID-19 response to vaccinate the nation and stood up for the largest free vaccination program in the country’s history, the White House stated.

Moreover, with his American Rescue Plan, Biden changed the US's economic trajectory through "targeted relief to meet the urgent needs of American communities, leading to the strongest jobs recovery on record and a world-leading economic performance."

'Strongest economy'

Biden in his letter, further stressed that the US has the strongest economy in the world.

"Today, we have the strongest economy in the world and have created a record 16.6 million new jobs. Wages are up. Inflation continues to come down," he said.

Emphasising on the country's economic growth, Biden said, "We’re rebuilding our entire nation -- urban, suburban, rural, and Tribal communities."

"Manufacturing is coming back to America. We’re leading the world again in science and innovation, including the semiconductor industry. And we finally beat Big Pharma to lower the cost of prescription drugs for seniors," he added.

"More people have health insurance today in America than ever before."

In terms of aiding warring countries, Biden worked around the clock to build a coalition of more than 50 countries to support the people of Ukraine by providing funding.

Biden said, "I have given my heart and my soul to our nation. And I have been blessed a million times in return with the love and support of the American people."

(With inputs from agencies)