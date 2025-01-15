Biden's farewell speech: Outgoing US President Joe Biden is set to deliver his farewell address from the White House on Wednesday (Jan 15). Earlier, he delivered his final foreign policy speech on Monday at the State Department. The speech comes five days ahead of the much-anticipated inauguration ceremony of President-elect Donald Trump on January 20.

Over the past weeks, Biden has repeatedly asserted he would have defeated Trump had he not dropped out of the presidential race. The Democratic leader had to step aside following his abysmal debate performance against Trump, paving way for Kamala Harris to run in his place.

“I think I would have beaten Trump, and I think that Kamala could have — would have beaten Trump,” he said. “I thought it was important to unify the party. Even though I thought I could win again, I thought it was better to unify the party.”

However, a recent poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that only 25 per cent Americans found him fit for the presidential role.

Here’s what to know about Biden’s farewell speech on Wednesday

What time is Biden’s farewell speech?

The president will deliver his farewell speech from the White House at 8 pm EST on Wednesday (6:30 am IST on Thursday).

Where to watch Biden’s farewell speech?

The speech will be extensively covered by WION news, both on TV and digital platforms. Viewers can also tune into US broadcasters, including CBS, ABC, NBC, CNN, Fox News, for live coverage.

When is Trump inauguration day 2025?

Biden’s speech comes five days before the Trump inauguration, scheduled for January 20th. The ceremony will begin at 12 pm ET or 10:30 pm IST on Monday.